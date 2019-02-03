CBI didn't have search warrant; PM Modi, Amit Shah actual perpetrators: Derek O'Brien

Kolkata: Amid CBI and West Bengal government face-off, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are resorting to political vendetta after what they had seen in the mega Opposition rally called by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Amit Shah and Narendra Modi cannot fight TMC. They are resorting to political vendetta after what they saw in United India rally. BJP knows TMC slogan has arrived - '2019-BJP Finish'," Derek O'Brien said.

Speaking on the Kolkata Police detaining CBI officials incident, Derek said that they landed with 40 CBI officials at Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence.

He called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah perpetrators and said, "They don't even have a search warrant. The perpetrators are actually Modi, Shah and Ajit Doval, I heard it from my sources and I say this with full responsibility."

The TMC leader further added, "TMC has spoken to all like-minded parties and given them an update on what happened today in Kolkata. It has happened to Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Congress, TDP, AAP and all the parties."