CBI ends questioning of Kolkata Police chief on 5th day, will return from Shillong today

MEGHALAYA: The Central Bureau of Investigation completed the questioning of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar after three hours on the fifth day on Wednesday.

The Police chief will be heading back to Kolkata from Shilling where the questioning in connection with Saradha chit fund scam was being held. He had arrived in Shillong on Saturday as per the Supreme Court directions which had said that questioning should be held at a neutral venue.

On Tuesday, Kumar was grilled by the CBI officials for over 10 hours. Along with him, former Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh was also being questioned for the past two days. The ex-MP was arrested in 2013 in the Saradha scam and has been out on bail since 2016. Ghosh's questioning had ended earlier after and was allowed to return to Kolkata.

The Supreme Court had directed Kumar on Tuesday to appear before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate in the investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam. The court had chosen Shillong for questioning "to avoid all unnecessary controversy" and had made it clear that Kumar would not be arrested.

The CBI moved the Supreme Court after its officials were thwarted by the Kolkata Police when they had gone to Kumar's official residence to question him on February 3.