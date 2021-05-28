Centre recalls West Bengal Chief Secretary, officer to report in Delhi on Monday

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday (May 28, 2021) recalled the services of West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and asked the Mamata Banerjee government to relieve the officer at the soonest. Bandyopadhyay has been directed to report in Delhi on Monday.

In an offical letter address to the state government issued by the Personnel Ministry, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the placement of the services of Bandyopadhyay with Government of India as per provisions of Rule 6 (1) of the Indian Administrative Service (cadre) Rules, 1954, with immediate effect.

"Accordingly, the state government is requested to relieve the officer with immediate effect and direct him to report to the Department of Personnel and Training, North Block, New Delhi by 10 am on May 31, 2021," it said.

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that Bandyopadhyay was granted an extension for a period of three months. Banerjee had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12, urging him to grant Bandyopadhyay an extension for at least six months in view of his experience of handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bandyopadhyay, a 1987-batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, was earlier due to retire on May 31 after completion of 60 years of age. However, he was granted a three-month extension.

The rule says a cadre officer may, with the concurrence of the state governments concerned and the central government, be deputed for service under the central government or another state government.

Bandyopadhyay had taken charge as the chief secretary of West Bengal after Rajiv Sinha retired in September 2020.