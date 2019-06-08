Chaos at Dilip Ghosh's victory rally in South Dinajpur, policemen and BJP workers injured

KOLKATA: Chaos erupted at Dilip Ghosh's victory rally at Gangarampur in West Bengal's South Dinajpur on Saturday after police raised barricades to halt the procession.

Ghosh was conducting his 'Avinandan Yatra' in Buniadpur along with his supporters when police intervened.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said victory rallies will not be allowed by any party in the state, including the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Dilip Ghosh and his supporters asked the police to allow the rally since a huge number of supporters had gathered. Soon BJP workers entered into scuffle with cops. The police lathicharged at BJP workers who pelted stones in return. Some BJP workers and policemen have both been injured.

Police on Friday registered suo motu cases against the BJP's North Dinajpur district leadership for taking out victory rallies in violation of a West Bengal government order banning them, reported news agency PTI.