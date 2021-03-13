हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal polls 2021

Congress announces star campaigners list for West Bengal, Assam assembly elections

The opposition party will have 30 start campaigners for the state assembly elections of West Bengal. The list of 30-star campaigners includes Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, Sachin Pilot along others. 

Congress announces star campaigners list for West Bengal, Assam assembly elections

The Congress party has released a list of "star campaigner" for the upcoming assembly elections in the state of West Bengal on Friday (March 12). 

The opposition party will have 30 start campaigners for the state assembly elections of West Bengal. The list of 30-star campaigners includes Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, Sachin Pilot along others. 

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal presented a letter to the Secretary of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The letter reads, "The following leaders of Indian National Congress, who would be campaigning for the ensuing First Phase of elections to the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal to be held on 27th of March 2021."

The list of star campaigners for the Congress party includes Rajasthan Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot, Captain Amarinder Singh from Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel from Chhattisgarh; leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury; former Union ministers Salman Khurshid, Jitin Prasada, RPN Singh; national spokespersons Randeep Singh Surjewala, Pawan Khera; Abhijit Mukherjee (son of late former President Pranab Mukherjee who was from Bengal); former cricketers Navjot Singh Sidhu and Mohammad Azharuddin etc. 

The Congress party will be contesting the assembly elections in the state of West Bengal with the Left parties and the Indian Secular Front (ISF). 

The Opposition party has released the list of star campaigners for the state assemble elections of Assam. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal presented a letter to the Secretary of the Election Commission of India (ECI). 

 The opposition party will have 30 start campaigners for the state assembly elections of Assam.

