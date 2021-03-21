Congress releases list of 39 candidates for upcoming West Bengal assembly elections

Kolkata: The Congress party has released another list of 39 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal State Assembly elections on Saturday (March 20).

The candidates declared on Saturday (March 20) are for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases of the election.

It has fielded Md Shadab Khan in Bhowanipore, Md Mukhtar in Kolkata Port and Asutosh Chatterjee in the Rashbehari seat. Santosh Kumar Pathak will be contesting from Chowringhee, while Janab Ajmal Khan is the party's candidate from Jorasanko in Kolkata. In Krisnanagar Uttar, the Congress has declared Silvi Saha as its candidate, while Dharmendra Shaw will fight from Bhatpara.

INC COMMUNIQUE Important Notification regarding candidates for West Bengal elections pic.twitter.com/5GBSkK4g4M — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) March 20, 2021

The Congress party will contest the election from 92 seats in the state. The Congress will be contesting the state assembly election in alliance with its long-time rival the Left.

West Bengal State Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in eight phases. The voting for phase 1 for 30 constituencies will take place on March 27, voting for phase 2 for 30 constituencies will be held on April 1.

The polling for phase 3 for 31 seats will take place on April 6, for phase 4 for 44 constituencies on April 10, for phase 5 for 45 constituencies on April 17, for phase 6 for 43 constituencies on April 22, for phase 7 for 36 constituencies on April 26 and for phase 8 for 35 constituencies on April 29.

