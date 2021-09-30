West Bengal extends COVID restrictions till October 30, curbs lifted during Durga Puja

New Delhi: Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal has extended the COVID-19 restrictions in the state till October 30. However, in view of Durga puja night restrictions on movement of people has been relaxed.

In view of the festive season, restriction on the movement of people and vehicles has been relaxed from October 10 to October 20 between 11 pm to 5 am.

All outdoor activities 11pm to 5am have been be prohibited.