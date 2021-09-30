हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

West Bengal extends COVID restrictions till October 30, curbs lifted during Durga Puja

West Bengal extends COVID-19 restrictions till October 30, ahead of Durga Puja

West Bengal extends COVID restrictions till October 30, curbs lifted during Durga Puja
File photo

New Delhi: Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal has extended the COVID-19 restrictions in the state till October 30. However, in view of Durga puja night restrictions on movement of people has been relaxed.

In view of the festive season, restriction on the movement of people and vehicles has been relaxed from October 10 to October 20 between 11 pm to 5 am.

West Bengal, COVID-19,

All outdoor activities 11pm to 5am have been be prohibited.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
West BengalCOVID-19Durga PujaMamata BanerjeeCoronavirus
Next
Story

Death toll in Ecuador prison riot climbs over 100

Must Watch

PT6M45S

Bollywood Breaking: Arjun Kapoor-John's film 'Ek Villain Returns' to release on Eid