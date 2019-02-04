Defiant Mamata Banerjee challenges Centre, Kolkata Police-CBI face off

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will approach the Supreme Court on Monday over the non-cooperation of West Bengal Police who detained a team of CBI officers after they had gone to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scam cases.

"Tomorrow the CBI will approach the Supreme Court on the matter as the West Bengal police is not cooperating," CBI Interim Director M Nageshwar Rao said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who launched a 'Save the Constitution' dharna at Metro Channel, said that she has taken the step to save the federal structure and called it a 'coup' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah on the state.

While the CBI claimed of having relevant documents with them, TMC said that the investigative agency did not have a search warrant.

"We are investigating these chit fund cases as per the directions of the SC. A SIT has been constituted by the West Bengal government prior to SC's direction under the chairmanship of Rajeev Kumar, who is currently the Kolkata police commissioner," Nageshwar Rao had earlier said.

The CBI interim chief had further added, "They have taken charge of all the evidence, seized all the documents. They have not been cooperating with us in handing over all the documents and a lot of evidence has been destroyed or caused to disappear."

Earlier in the day, a team of CBI officers was stopped from entering Rajeev Kumar's residence. A virtual showdown ensued as Kolkata Police personnel forcefully took away some of the CBI officers to a nearby police station and detained them amid the commotion.

Ever since the TMC supremo announced the dharna, party workers have been protesting across the state. While some are burning effigy of the Prime Minister, others are staging 'rail roko protest' over the ongoing issue.