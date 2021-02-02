Exclusive: BJP trying to polarise West Bengal assembly election environment; no need for law on love-jihad, says Nusrat Jahan to Zee News

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to polarise the assembly election environment in West Bengal said Nusrat Jahan, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat. Speaking exclusively to Zee News, Nusrat Jahan added that the BJP is "making Hindus and Muslims against each other".

She also said that the TMC is confident of winning election in West Bengal and Mamata Banerjee will be the chief minister. "BJP is trying to polarise the poll environment here and making Hindus and Muslims against each other. We are confident of winning elections here, Mamata Banerjee will be the chief minister," said Jahan.

On the recent row over 'Jai Shree Ram', Jahan added, "Jai Shree Ram bolo, lekin gale lagakar, gala dabakar nahin. This is a strategy of BJP to harass Mamata Banerjee by shouting slogans like Jai Shree Ram. This is a political slogan for BJP, not a religious slogan, else why aren't they taking names of other Gods?"

She added, "Celebrities, artists had to hit the road as they are being targeted by social media trolls, they are receiving death threats. Those who are going to BJP are being offered a huge amount of money, plump posts and Z-security. It is a lie that there is corruption, I have visited my constituency during Amphan cyclone and distributed relief items amidst COVID-19 situation. So has other leaders, they are lying that they are not being allowed to work in their constituency."

Jahan also added, "It is not true that Abhishek Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee are the only ones running the party, each and everyone in the party is important."

Speaking on the voters she said, "Muslim voters are intelligent in West Bengal, they know MIM is a plant of BJP and they are not going to vote for them. BJP is an outsider. They do not know our culture and tradition, they garland a statue and say it was Birsa Mundas. They insult Netaji with Jai Shree Ram slogans."

On 'Love Jihad', Jahan said, "There is law of the land and anyone who tries to convert someone forcibly, action should be taken against them. There is no need for any law on love-jihad."