Kolkata fire

Fire breaks out in multi-storey commercial building in Kolkata

Representational Image

Kolkata: A major fire broke out on the top floor a four-storey commercial building in south Kolkata on Thursday, a fire brigade official said here.

At least 12 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames, he said.

According to a police officer, the building, near Rabindra Sadan Metro station, has been evacuated and no one is known to have sustained injuries in the fire, which was reported around 9.20am.

Senior fire brigade personnel and police officers, including the Director General of Fire Services, have reached the site to review the situation.

The incident led to massive traffic snarls during the rush hour on the arterial Asutosh Mukherjee Road and its adjoining areas.

