GTA restricts tourists from entering Darjeeling Hills till July 31 to contain COVID-19 spread

KOLKATA: The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has passed an order restricting the entry of tourists in Darjeeling Hills till July 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus in the area.

The order has been passed by GTA chairman Anit Thapa.

The GTA had earlier restricted the entry of tourists in Darjeeling hills from March 19 to April 15, to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

In a notification, the administration appealed to clubs and other institutions within the district to refrain from holding any events, which require large gatherings of people and also maintain social distancing.

Darjeeling, which is one of the major tourist destinations of West Bengal has remained closed since March 19.

GTA is an Autonomous District Council for the Darjeeling and Kalimpong areas of the state.