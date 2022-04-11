हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hashkhali rape and murder case

Hashkhali rape and murder case: Calcutta HC allows PIL demanding CBI probe, matter to be heard tomorrow

According to reports, the PIL demanding a CBI probe into the incident is being filed by advocate Anindya Sundar Das. It will come up for a hearing on Tuesday, according to reports.

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday allowed a PIL to be filed in connection with the sensational Hashkhali rape and murder case of a minor allegedly by a TMC member's son. According to reports, the PIL demanding a CBI probe into the incident is being filed by advocate Anindya Sundar Das. It will come up for a hearing on Tuesday, according to reports.

 

 

the police have detained Brajgopal Goala (21), the son of Samar Goala, a member of the Hanskhali gram panchayat, in connection with the case.

A case has also been registered against him under sections of 376(2)(G) (gang -rape), 302 (murder), 204 (tampering with evidence) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

It may be noted that a 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped by Brajgopal, the son of a panchayat member owing allegiance to the ruling TMC, and his friends in West Bengal’s Nadia district.

The victim’s family alleged that she along with others was invited by Brajgopal to his birthday party on April 4. The girl's family also accused Brajgopal and his friends of forcing her to consume alcohol. They later gang-raped her. The 14-year-old died the next morning due to excessive bleeding, the family said.

The girl's family also accused Brajgopal and his friends of pressurising them to cremate the body and not to report the matter to the police.

