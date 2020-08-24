Heavy rain likely in southern districts of West Bengal till August 27: MeT

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Kolkata on Monday forecasted likelihood of heavy rain in southern West Bengal in the next three days due to formation of a low-pressure area in north Bay of Bengal. Issuing an orange warning, the MeT department said that the low-pressure system is likely to intensify in the next couple of days.

"A Low-Pressure Area has formed over North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood on today, 24th August 2020. It is likely to become more marked during the next 48 hours. Under its influence, widespread rainfall is very likely to occur over the districts of South Bengal during 24-27th August 2020," read the official circular.

Due to this, the rise in water level in different rivers of South Bengal and waterlogging in city and suburban areas have been predicted. The districts of East and West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura and Birbhum are likely to receive heavy rainfall, while a thunderstorm is likely in other places of Gangetic West Bengal from Monday, the Met Office said.

The intensity of rain is likely to increase in the coastal districts from August 25 (Tuesday) with the low-pressure system becoming more marked, and it may continue till August 28 (Friday) morning.

Due to the formation of the low pressure in north Bay of Bengal, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till August 27 (Thursday). "They are advised to not venture into deep sea as conditions will remain rough. Those fishermen who are already out for fishing," added the order. Water bound activity over the sea beach of West Bengal may be restricted on August 25-26, also added the order.

With several rivers in the region already in spate owing to heavy downpour over the last week, people living in the coastal districts are apprehensive of flooding of agricultural fields and low-lying areas. News agency PTI quoted the state Irrigation Department saying that it is keeping watch on the situation. Heavy rain occurred in Birbhum district, while other parts of Gangetic West Bengal also received rainfall since August 23 morning, the Met department said.

Some low-lying areas in the coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore have got inundated owing to overflowing of some rivers and heavy rain causing breaches in earthen embankments, added PTI.