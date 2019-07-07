High alert sounded near Indo-Bangla border in Bengal's Malda

GUWAHATI: A high alert has been sounded near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Malda district of West Bengal in view of reports that few people tried to slip into the India side of the border carrying arms and ammunition.

The information was exchanged between the Bangladesh Border Guard and the Border Security Force.

According to the information, some heavily armed people entered a few kilometres inside Bangladesh border, through the riverfront and some others tried to enter the Indian territory late on Friday.

At least one person was injured in the exchange of fire between the Bangladesh Border Guard and armed men.

The men were trying to seal an arms deal, according to reports.

Though, the Bangladesh Border Guard personnel were unable to track the arms dealer, they shared the information about it with their Indian counterparts following which a high alert was sounded.

Sources also claimed tat at last 10 terrorists have entered India from Bangladesh.