हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kolkata Municipal Corporation election

Kolkata Municipal Corporation election results 2021: Counting of votes underway; TMC leads in 6 wards

The counting of the votes for the 144 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election began on Tuesday morning with the ruling Trinamool Congress taking an early lead in six wards, SEC officials said.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation election results 2021: Counting of votes underway; TMC leads in 6 wards

Kolkata: The counting of the votes for the 144 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election began on Tuesday morning with the ruling Trinamool Congress taking an early lead in six wards, SEC officials said.

"The counting began at 8 am. As per the early trends. The TMC has taken early leads in six wards so far" a State Election Commission official said.

The TMC has taken early leads in the ward numbers 23, 11, 31, 2, 4 and 7.

Sporadic incidents of violence, including the hurling of bombs at two booths, marred the KMC elections on Sunday even as over 63 per cent of the nearly 40.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

Other political outfits like Congress and Left parties are also in the fray. The polling for 144 wards of West Bengal's KMC was held on December 19 (Sunday) amid tight security and strictly enforced COVID-19 protocols. The polling took place at 4,959 polling booths.

Alleging widespread violence by TMC in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls, the West Bengal BJP termed the polling a 'farce' and alleged that the city police is not capable to conduct 'peaceful' elections.

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kolkata Municipal Corporation electionKolkata Municipal Corporation election resultsKMC pollsTMCBJPWest Bengal
Next
Story

KMC elections: BJP alleges massive rigging, urges Governor for repolling

Must Watch

PT6M27S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Dec 20, 2021