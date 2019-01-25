Kolkata police busts illegal arms factory, 100 semi-finished fire-arms recovered

A Special Task Force of Kolkata Police on Friday busted an illegal arms factory in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district. Several improvised machines, 100 semi-finished fire-arms and other materials were recovered from this factory. The illegal arms factory was busted in Bhagyabantapur, under the Khanjanchak police station limits.

Speaking about the raid, an official of the STF said, “Earlier arrests led us to unearthing this illegal arms factory.”

Early this month, the STF had arrested eight persons, of which three were from Bihar’s Munger and other five were from West Bengal. They were caught in possession with illegal arms and fake currency notes.

After the eight were taken into custody, they were questioned by the officials and further a raid was carried out along with the three accused who held from from Munger.

The STF had arrested the accused with improvised fire arms and fake Indian currency notes on January 13, 2019.

Acting on a tip off, the anti-FICN team from STF had intercepted the eight persons in Kolkata’s Narkeldanga area.

A search carried out on them revealed that they had fake currency amounting to Rs 60,000.

Of the seized notes, there were 20 numbers of Rs 2,000 denomination notes and 40 numbers of the Rs 500 denomination notes. Three pieces of improvised 7mm semi-automatic pistols, 21 live cartridges and 14 pieces of semi-finished fire arms.

“The arrested were believed to be arms and FICN dealers. The arrested had been identified as Md. Nizam, Md. Nausad, Rohit Sahil from Munger, Bihar. Rafikul Sheikh, Rahul Sheikh, Md. Zeaul Sheikh, Tahir Sheikh from Malda and Jiyauddin Malik from Birbhum,” said a senior official of Kolkata Police’s STF.