Kolkata Police canteen staffer found dead in Alipore, body sent for post-mortem

Kolkata

A Kolkata Police canteen staff’s body was found inside the Bodyguard Lines in Alipore in the evening on Wednesday. 

KOLKATA: A Kolkata Police canteen staff was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the Bodyguard Lines in Alipore on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Samir Singha (47), a resident of Bakura. Around 7:45 AM, the police staff at the colony was informed about the bad stench coming from the canteen.

After examining the canteen, the police found the dead body, which was then sent for post-mortem.

Singha, 47, hailed from Bankura but he used to stay at this canteen as an employee along with his brother. 

His brother told the police that his brother was suffering from some ailment for the past few days. 

However, upon examination of the body, a pillow was found lying on the face of the deceased. 

The actual cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem and further action will be taken accordingly, the police said.

