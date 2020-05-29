Kolkata Police STF arrests wanted Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorist Abdul Karim

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force has arrested Bangladesh-based terror group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh’s top operative Abdul Karim.

Abdul Karim is next only to Salauddin Salehin in Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh’s terror network in India.

Karim was arrested from the Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

Wanted by Bangladeshi authorities, the National Investing Agency and the West Bengal Police, Karim will be produced before a local court on Friday during which the police will seek his custody for interrogation.

Terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) is allegedly involved in several terror-related incidents in the country including blasts in Bihar's Gaya and Burdwan in West Bengal.

The NIA had collected credible evidence suggesting that JMB was responsible for the 2104 Burdwan bomb blast in which two suspected terrorists were killed, and for series of bomb blasts in Gaya in 2013 in which several monks and visitors were injured.

A Home Ministry report had stated that it had received “some inputs of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh using some madrassas in Burdwan and Murshidabad for radicalisation and recruitment activities.”