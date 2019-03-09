Kolkata Police STF intercepts vehicle carrying 1,000 kg explosives; 2 arrested

Kolkata: Two people were arrested after the Kolkata Police intercepted a vehicle carrying 1,000 kg explosives on Saturday. The vehicle, which was coming from Odisha, was enroute to North 24 Parganas.

Acting on credible source information, the Matador (Tata - 407) was intercepted by a Special Task Force near the Tala bridge in BT Road. The area falls under Chitpur Police Station area.

Police recovered about 1000 kgs of explosive substances (Potassium Nitrate) contained in 27 pieces of gunny bags. The incident took place in the wee hours of Saturday.

Both the driver and a helper have been arrested. They have been identified as Indrajit Bhui, 25, and Padmolochon Dey, 31.

They will, meanwhile, be produced before the court.