Kolkata school student's alleged suicide note shows she was depressed, under pressure

The alleged suicide note recovered by the Kolkata Police from a class 10 student of a prominent city-based school reflects that she was in depression, under an unhappy state of mind and facing a lot of pressure. The student was found dead on Friday under mysterious circumstances on the school campus. The teenager was found lying in a pool of blood inside the school bathroom with a slit wrist and plastic covering the face.

In the suicide note, it is written that she is responsible for her death and she should be given a 'nice funeral. She was tremendously unhappy with her parents as the letter mentioned, "mom and dad better keep your nose out of stuff. You don't get it. I know you have done a lot for me. Okay, yeah, a lot. But you know, not everyone pays back".

The police are still investigating if indeed this is her suicide note and if proven true, then this puts a serious question on the parent-child relationship. The note also states that she could not sleep for the last three months. The ending to her three-page long suicide note letter reads, "If me committing suicide is too far fetched for you to grasp just convince yourself that I was murdered, for who said I wasn't?"

In every verse of the note, her anger towards her parents is reflected. Sources reveal that she had tried to commit suicide earlier too which has been stated in the letter. It is written that she had wished for death and the thought of suicide had crossed her mind several times while she was at a Kolkata metro station. She was given less attention and it is also clear from the note. "It's sad I needed help and they only said I was doing everything for attention and I did not have the guts to kill myself and here you go."

The letter gives stress that she was battling for a long time adding 'some saw it some didn't'. 'They' thought their arrogance would suppress her. However, it is not clear who 'they' are, which has been referred to various times in the note.

The victim was reportedly under a lot of pressure and was preparing to get through the Indian Statistical Institute – Kolkata. In the suicide note, she mentions not being able to sleep for the last three months.

The student, a class topper, went missing at around 1:30 pm after she visited the toilet. More than 45 minutes later (around 2:30 pm), the teachers noticed her absence. She was found in an unconscious state inside one of the toilets with a blade and polythene near the body. The school authorities immediately rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared brought dead.

Deputy Commissioner Special of Kolkata Detective department rushed to the spot to investigate the incident. “A 3-page suicide note has been found on her. The face was covered with plastic. Death due to suffocation or wrist slit will be known in the postmortem. Cause of death is yet to be known,” the police had said, adding that CCTV footage will be checked.

Her classmates and school friends said that she seemed fine throughout the day and suddenly disappeared after a break. In the last period, they came to know that she was found inside one of the toilets.