Trinamool Congress

Local Trinamool Congress leader shot dead in West Bengal's Burdwan

Mallik was the working president of the Agriculture department at Kalna 1 Panchayat Samiti. He was was home from Trinamool party office on Friday night when two bike-borne miscreants opened fire on him.

Local Trinamool Congress leader shot dead in West Bengal&#039;s Burdwan
Representational Image

Burdwan: A local Trinamool leader, named Insan Mallik, was allegedly killed late Friday night at Kalna area in West Bengal's Burdwan.

Mallik was the working president of the Agriculture department at Kalna 1 Panchayat Samiti.

According to the co-party workers, on Friday night, Mallik was returning home from Trinamool party office when two miscreants on a motorcycle opened fire at him. Mallik sustained bullet injury and was being taken to hospital. He died on his way to Kolkata.

Police recovered his body and sent it for post mortem.

Later, Trinamool workers started protesting by blocking the road at Kalna area demanding the accused to be arrested.

Trinamool CongressInsan MallikBurdwanWest Bengal
