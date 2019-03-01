Mamata Banerjee welcomes Indian Air Force pilot's homecoming

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday welcomed IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman back in the country after being in the custody of Pakistan for two days.

"Welcome home #AbhinandanVarthaman Welcome home sweet home," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

Pakistan held Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman Wednesday after fighter jets of both the nations engaged in an air battle following an unsuccessful attempt to target Indian military installations in retaliatory strikes.

The pilot is scheduled to be handed over to India at the Attari border Friday.