हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee welcomes Indian Air Force pilot's homecoming

The pilot is scheduled to be handed over to India at the Attari border Friday. 

Mamata Banerjee welcomes Indian Air Force pilot&#039;s homecoming
File photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday welcomed IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman back in the country after being in the custody of Pakistan for two days.

"Welcome home #AbhinandanVarthaman Welcome home sweet home," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

Pakistan held Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman Wednesday after fighter jets of both the nations engaged in an air battle following an unsuccessful attempt to target Indian military installations in retaliatory strikes.

The pilot is scheduled to be handed over to India at the Attari border Friday. 

Tags:
Mamata BanerjeeIAF pilotWest BengalAbhinandan Varthaman
Next
Story

Army's Mountain Strike Corps moves to its Panagarh headquarters for close watch on China

Must Watch

PT2M40S

IAF Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to be handed over to India at around 9 pm