Mamata vs CBI: West Bengal CM hails SC order, says 'it's a victory of people, victory of democracy'

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is locked in a tussle with the Centre over the CBI's move to question Kolkata Police Commissioner, on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court order which said that no coercive action be taken against the Kolkata top cop.

Hailing the SC order, Mamata Banerjee said, ''The SC order that no coercive steps would be taken against Rajeev Kumar is a moral victory. It is a moral victory of the people of Indian, a victory of democracy, a victory of all those who supported us in this fight. We have great respect for the judiciary and all the institutions. We are so grateful. We're so obliged.''

Extending support to Kolkata police chief Rajiv Kumar, the TMC chief said that he never said that he will not co-operate in CBI's ongoing probe into the Saradha scam and other Ponzi schemes.

While accusing the Centre of working with malicious agenda and vendetta politics, Mamata said that the Narendra Modi has damaged the vital institutions of the country and has been trying to

settle political scores with its opponents.

''But what they started doing? They wanted to arrest him (Kolkata police chief). They went to his house, on a secret operation, on Sunday, without any notice. That court said ‘no arrest’. We are so obliged. It will strengthen the morale of our officers,'' the West Bengal CM said.

On continuing the dharna against the Centre, the West Bengal CM said, ''Let me talk to my leaders, I don’t go alone. Today, Chandrababu Naidu is also coming, I will consult with other leaders also. I will also consult Naveen Patnaik Ji, then I will let you know.''

The remarks from the firebrand West Bengal Chief Minister came minutes after the Supreme Court directed the Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to make himself available before the CBI for questioning in chit fund case and asked him to fully in the agency's probe.

In its order, the top court said that no coercive steps, including the arrest of Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar, will take place.

The top court also directed the West Bengal chief secretary, DGP, Kolkata Police commissioner to file replies on contempt pleas moved by CBI against them.

Replies in the contempt petition filed by CBI has to be placed by West Bengal chief secretary, DGP on or before February 18, the top court said.

The Supreme Court made these observations while hearing the pleas of the CBI in Saradha chit fund scam case alleging destruction of electronic evidence by the Kolkata Police commissioner.

Attorney General (AG) K K Venugopal opened the argument on behalf of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleging destruction of evidence in the chit fund scam case.

The Kolkata Police has provided doctored call data records, the AG said.

He also said Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar was heading the SIT set up by the West Bengal government to probe the case.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Kumar alleged that the CBI's action was meant to score points.

The applications, accusing the Kolkata Police chief of destroying evidence related to the case, has alleged that an extraordinary situation has arisen in which top police officials of the West Bengal Police are sitting on a dharna along with a political party in Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been sitting on a dharna since Sunday.

On Monday she described her sit-in over the CBI's attempt to question Kolkata Police chief as a "non-political" protest.

(With PTI inputs)