A massive fire broke out on Monday at a multi-storeyed building in Pollock Street in Central Kolkata. At least 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. More fire tenders are being pressed into service.

All the people have been safely evacuated despite the severity of the fire. No one is inside the building.

The fire has spread to the entire floor and is yet to be brought under control.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.