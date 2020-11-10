Massive fire breaks out in Kolkata's Topsia area, over 50 shanties gutted

A massive fire broke out on Tuesday in the Topsia area of East Kolkata in West Bengal. More than ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.

As many as 50-60 shanties were gutted in the fire. Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Basu reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also reached the spot.

The fire was eventually brought under control. A thick cloud of smoke was seen billowing out from the area. "No one was injured in the fire. Our officers are trying their best to douse the flames," a fire department official said. The blaze was first spotted around 3.30 pm, he said.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.