हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Siliguri

Massive fire guts 7 shops in Siliguri, investigation underway

There is no report of any casualties, said a fire officer. 

Massive fire guts 7 shops in Siliguri, investigation underway
Representative image: Pixabay

Siliguri: At least seven shops were gutted after a massive fire broke out in Rabindranagar market area here in the wee hours on Wednesday. According to the locals, heavy smoke came out from the market area, following which the shopkeepers immediately called the fire officials.

Five fire tenders reached the spot and succeeded in bringing the fire under control. The fire left seven shops completely destroyed while two were damaged partially.

There is no report of any casualties, said a fire officer.

One of the shopkeepers in the market said: "The fire destroyed seven shops completely. It might be a case of short circuit."

A Bardhan, fire officer, Siliguri fire station said, "We tried our best to douse the fire as early as possible. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact reason for the fire."

Tags:
Siligurifire breakout
Next
Story

Fire breaks out at market in West Bengal's Siliguri, 5 firetenders at spot

Must Watch

PT13M23S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day, February 05, 2020