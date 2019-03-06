Matua matriarch Boro Ma's last rites to be held in West Bengal's Thakurnagar today

KOLKATA: The last rites of Matua community matriarch Binapani Devi will be held on Wednesday at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district, where her body would shortly arrive from Kolkata.

After her death, her body was taken in a flower-bedecked hearse from SSKM Hospital in presence of West Bengal Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick and Trinamool Congress MP Mamata Bala Thakur, a family member of Boro Ma.

The West Bengal government had already announced a state funeral and 21-gun salute for Matua community matriarch Binapani Devi, who died at the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Binapani Devi, popularly known as 'Boro ma', died following a multi-organ failure at the age of 100.

According to doctors, she died around 8.52 PM on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had condoled her death.

"Last month, I had the honour of seeking the blessings of Boro Ma Binapani Thakur at Thakurnagar. I will always cherish the interaction I had with her. We stand in solidarity with the Matua community in this hour of sadness," PM Modi tweeted.

''I am deeply pained at passing away of Matua matriarch Boro Ma Binapani Thakur. My condolences to her family & my brothers & sisters of Matua Community at this moment of grief. It was a great opportunity for me to meet Boro Ma last November, on the centenary of her birthday,'' Mamata said in a tweet.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to inform that Binapani Devi would be given a state funeral with 21-gun salute on Wednesday.

"After overseeing arrangements I just left the hospital. 6 senior ministers there to take care of the last rites. She will be accorded state-funeral with gun salute tomorrow (Wednesday). We are proud to have conferred Banga Bibhusan on Boro Ma. May her soul rest in peace," Mamata said in a tweet.

Matua votes were considered a major factor in the Trinamool Congress's win in the 2011 and 2016 Assembly polls.

Mamata Bala Thakur, a member of Boro Ma's family, is a Trinamool Congress parliamentarian.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Boro Ma this February during his visit to Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district where he addressed a rally.

Thakurnagar is the headquarters of the Matua Mahasangh, the organisation of the community.

With an estimated population of 30 lakh in the state, Matuas can influence results in at least five Lok Sabha seats in North and South 24 Parganas districts.

