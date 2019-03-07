Matua matriarch Boro Ma's last rites to be held today at Thakurnagar in West Bengal

KOLKATA: The last rites of Matua community matriarch Binapani Devi, popularly known as 'Boro Ma', will be held on Thursday at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district.

"The last rites, with state honours and a 21-gun salute, will be performed on Thursday in deference to the wishes of millions of her followers who want to attend and other family members," Devi's elder daughter-in-law and Trinamool Congress MP Mamata Bala Thakur told reporters in Thakurnagar on Wednesday evening.

The mortal remains of Boro Ma, who passed away at a state-run hospital here on Tuesday evening after a prolonged illness at the age of 100, arrived at Thakurnagar on Wednesday morning.

The last rites were earlier scheduled to be held on Wednesday evening.

Devi's body was taken in a flower-bedecked hearse from state-run SSKM Hospital in presence of West Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick and Mamata Bala Thakur earlier in the day.

The West Bengal government had earlier announced a state funeral and 21-gun salute for Matua community matriarch Binapani Devi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had condoled her death.

"Last month, I had the honour of seeking the blessings of Boro Ma Binapani Thakur at Thakurnagar. I will always cherish the interaction I had with her. We stand in solidarity with the Matua community in this hour of sadness," PM Modi had tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Boro Ma this February during his visit to Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district where he addressed a rally.

Thakurnagar is the headquarters of the Matua Mahasangh, the organisation of the community. Mamata Bala Thakur, a member of Boro Ma's family, is a Trinamool Congress parliamentarian.

Matua votes were considered a major factor in the Trinamool Congress's win in the 2011 and 2016 Assembly polls.

With an estimated population of 30 lakh in the state, Matuas can influence results in at least five Lok Sabha seats in North and South 24 Parganas districts.

