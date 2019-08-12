close

West Bengal

Met predicts heavy rainfall in West Bengal

The districts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal are likely to witness thunderstorm with lightning. 

Met predicts heavy rainfall in West Bengal

Kolkata: Amidst spells of moderate rain and thundershower, the Meteorological Department officials here on Monday predicted heavy rainfall in almost 6 districts of Gangetic West Bengal over next two days.

"Heavy to very heavy rain (07-20 cm) likely at one or two places over East and West Midnapur, Jhargram districts with heavy rain (07-11 cm) likely at one-two places over districts of Gangetic West Bengal," an official of the Regional Meteorological Centre said in a statement. Heavy rainfall is also likely in West Midnapur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura and West Burdwan districts. 

The districts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal are likely to witness thunderstorm with lightning. Due to the formation of low pressure area over the North West Bay and adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coast, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea on August 12-13. 

Meanwhile, people felt uneasiness with the relative humidity in the 57-92 per cent range. The maximum temperature at 35.3 degree Celsius was 3 notches above normal and the minimum 27.7 degree Celsius, one degree above normal.

