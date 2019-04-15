close

Siliguri

Miscreants vandalise three BJP booth offices in West Bengal's Siliguri

According to BJP party worker Vikram Gajay, the miscreants could be Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. 

Miscreants vandalise three BJP booth offices in West Bengal&#039;s Siliguri
ANI photo

Siliguri: Unidentified miscreants vandalised three booth offices of the Bharatiya Janata Party here on Monday.

"After we closed the booths last night and went to our respective houses, several men on bikes vandalised booth number 1955, 1957 and 1958. We have registered an FIR against them," BJP party worker Vikram Gajay told ANI.

He said that the miscreants could be Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. 

"Their party workers attacked us because they are afraid that TMC would lose this time, as people are in favour of Modi-led BJP," he added.

Three Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal - Darjeeling, Raigunj and Jalpaiguri - will vote on April 18. 

Two seats in the state, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, went to polls on April 11. 

