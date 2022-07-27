Mithun Chakraborty gives BREAKING NEWS, says 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

KOLKATA: Actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty, who has suddenly become very active in West Bengal politics, has claimed as many as 38 MLAs of the ruling TMC are ‘in touch’ with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Claiming to share BREAKING news with his fans, the Bollywood veteran claimed that 21 of the ruling party MLAs are in ‘direct contact’ with him.

“Let me give you breaking news. Be ready for it. At this moment, 38 TMC TMC MLAs are in touch with us. Among them, 21 are in direct contact with me. Now, I leave this to you for your consideration,” Mithun said while addressing a news conference at a BJP office in Kolkata.

The noted actor-politician had come to the city to hold a meeting with a section of BJP MLAs. Mithun ‘Da’ also commented on the recent arrest of state minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the recruitment of teachers and staff in government-aided schools in West Bengal. “If there is no evidence against anyone then that person can go to sleep peacefully. But if there is evidence then no one can spare that person. Even Prime Minister and President are not above the law,” he said.

However, the ruling Trinamool Congress has categorically dismissed his claims. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen came forward and said, “He was admitted to a hospital for some time. Maybe that has made a psychological impact on him. No one in his right mind will make such claims because the party itself does not know how many MLAs it has.”

Sen went on to say that so many have defected to the TMC and if the doors are kept open, then more BJP legislators will join the party. “I don’t want to give any importance to such claims as it is far from reality,” he added.