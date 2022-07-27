NewsWest Bengal
MITHUN CHAKRABORTY

Mithun Chakraborty gives BREAKING NEWS, says 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

Actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty has claimed that as many as 38 MLAs of the ruling TMC are ‘in touch’ with the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

Written By  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 05:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Mithun Chakraborty has claimed that 38 TMC MLAs are‘ in touch’ with BJP
  • Among them, 21 are in direct contact with me, he said
  • TMC has, however, dismissed his claim

Trending Photos

Mithun Chakraborty gives BREAKING NEWS, says 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

KOLKATA: Actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty, who has suddenly become very active in West Bengal politics, has claimed as many as 38 MLAs of the ruling TMC are ‘in touch’ with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Claiming to share BREAKING news with his fans, the Bollywood veteran claimed that 21 of the ruling party MLAs are in ‘direct contact’ with him.

“Let me give you breaking news. Be ready for it. At this moment, 38 TMC TMC MLAs are in touch with us. Among them, 21 are in direct contact with me. Now, I leave this to you for your consideration,” Mithun said while addressing a news conference at a BJP office in Kolkata.

 

 

The noted actor-politician had come to the city to hold a meeting with a section of BJP MLAs. Mithun ‘Da’ also commented on the recent arrest of state minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the recruitment of teachers and staff in government-aided schools in West Bengal. “If there is no evidence against anyone then that person can go to sleep peacefully. But if there is evidence then no one can spare that person. Even Prime Minister and President are not above the law,” he said.

However, the ruling Trinamool Congress has categorically dismissed his claims. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen came forward and said, “He was admitted to a hospital for some time. Maybe that has made a psychological impact on him. No one in his right mind will make such claims because the party itself does not know how many MLAs it has.”

Sen went on to say that so many have defected to the TMC and if the doors are kept open, then more BJP legislators will join the party. “I don’t want to give any importance to such claims as it is far from reality,” he added.

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Disadvantages of Freebie Politics in India
DNA Video
DNA: What is the National Herald case all about?
DNA Video
DNA: Those states of India which are debt-ridden
DNA Video
DNA: How Freebie politics will affect the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Does the Gandhi family have a copyright on Satyagraha?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Decoding of Depression Business Model
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes President: What this means for India?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of hidden message in President Draupadi Murmu's oath
DNA Video
DNA: How Monkey Pox infection has spread in the country?