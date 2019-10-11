Murshidabad triple murder: West Bengal Police asks CID to probe case, two detained

KOLKATA: West Bengal Police on Friday asked the CID to probe the Murshidabad triple murder case and said that the incident has nothing to with politics.

The development came two days after an RSS member, his pregnant wife and son were brutally murdered in the Murshidabad district.

In a series of tweets, the West Bengal Police said, “The CID has been asked to get associated with the investigation. Prima facie it seems to be a case of personal enmity and it has nothing to do with politics.”

Terming the triple murder in Murshidabad ‘a sad incident’, the West Bengal Police informed that two people have been detained in connection with the incident and are being probed.

“Murder of three members of a family of Kanaiganj, Jiaganj PS, Murshidabad is a sad incident. The investigation was started just after the incident and 2 persons have been detained and are being examined,” it said in another tweet.

As per the primary investigation, the deceased person was working as an agent of some insurance companies and a diary note found suggest serious differences in the family, the West Bengal Police further tweeted.

“It has so far been found in the investigation that the deceased person was also working as an agent of some insurance and chain companies and was in a serious financial crisis,’ the police said, adding, “His family members have denied affiliation with any political group. A diary note found is suggesting serious differences in the family.”

Earlier on Friday, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tannoy Sarkar said that the police suspects someone close to the family of RSS worker Bandhu Prakash Pal behind the triple murder.

"First of all, Bandhuprakash, who was a teacher, was residing in Sagardighi area. There he borrowed money from some people. There was some trouble following which he left Sagardighi and started residing in Jiaganj area," Sarkar told reporters here.

"Police have also doubt that one or more people well known to their family may have been involved in the killing of Bandhuprakash and his family," Sarkara added.

The ASP asserted that it is possible that the family was first poisoned so that they could not protest or save themselves during their murder.

"It is quite possible that before committing the crime, the three were poisoned which made them senseless or left them unable to protest or save themselves," he added.

Sarkar said that the police have recovered a note which suggests trouble between the husband and the wife but added the note would be sent to experts for its verification.

Following the gruesome incident, the National Commission of Women (NCW) and various state opposition leaders have hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for the lawlessness in the state.