NIA arrests one suspected JMB operative from West Bengal

Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested one suspected Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) operative from South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Tuesday. The suspected JMB operative has been identified as Md. Abdul Mannan Bachu alias Mannan alias Md. Abdul Mannan Sheikh.

According to sources in the NIA, “The accused arrested yesterday was involved in arranging fake indian identity documents for the terrorists of JMB who had illegally entered into India.”

The suspected JMB operative is a Bangladeshi national who was currently residing at Chhoto Masjid, Panchghara in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The agency also conducted searches in connection with the case.

“NIA conducted search and arrested one Bangladeshi national namely Md. Abdul Mannan Bachu alias Mannan alias Md. Abdul Mannan Sheikh S/o Late Md. Nasiruddin alias Md Nasiruddin Sheikh, a resident of Bangila Chadshi, Gournadi, Barisal, Bangladesh,” NIA said in a press release on Wednesday.

The agency highlighted that the arrest was made in connection with the conspiracy of online radicalisation and recruitment of vulnerable Muslim youth by JMB/AQIS in India and Bangladesh. So far, five persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

“Search conducted yesterday led to recovery of electronic devices, fake Indian Voter ID cards , Aadhaar Cards and other incriminating documents for illegal acquisition of Indian identity by Bangladeshi national,” the statement added.