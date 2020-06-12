NIA gets custody of LeT operative arrested by West Bengal STF from Basirhat

KOLKATA: A Kolkata local court on Friday granted National Investigation Agency (NIA) the custody of a 21-year-old Lashkar-e-Toiba operative arrested by the West Bengal STF from Basirhat in the North 24 Pargana district in March this year.

She was produced before the city court on Friday during which the NIA requested for a 14-day custody. The court, however, granted 10 days of custody to NIA.

According to the NIA, she was running several WhatsApp groups and sharing materials to radicalise people in the group. Her WhatsApp was registered on a Pakistani number and she was reportedly in touch with other Lashkar members in Pakistan.

She is well versed in several languages like Hindi, Bengali, English, Urdu, Arabic and Kashmiri. Besides, she also honey-trapped several people for extracting valuable information from them.