'Now, Ram and Baam have become one': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP, Left

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday made a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Left, saying despite the difference in their ideologies, the two political parties have now become the same. Suspecting a tacit understanding between the two opposition parties in the state, the Bengal Chief Minister said though they are ideologically poles apart, the two parties have forged a 'Ram-Baam' (BJP-Left) alliance.

The TMC chief made these remarks while addressing a convention of party workers and leaders during which she said her party's cadres have to reach out to the people to counter canards spread against the TMC by opposition parties.

"We are followers of an inclusive ideology. We need to take along everyone. BJP's ideology differentiates people on religious lines. You have to listen to people with humility,” Banerjee told TMC workers at the party programme held at `Nazrul Mancha', named after the famous Independence struggle poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

In an apparent reference to a tacit understanding between the opposition BJP and the Left in the state, she said, “Now, 'Ram and Bam' (BJP and Left) have become one.” The TMC chief further stated that a proper vigilance system at the party level will be put in place to “weed out rotten elements.” "A proper vigilance system will be put in place to keep a check at the panchayat level. There will be a check and cross-check mechanism to look into all complaints," she said.

With an eye on West Bengal panchayat polls due this year, the ruling Trinamool Congress also launched a new campaign ‘Didir Suraksha Kavach' to reach out to people. The campaign was launched by the chief minister in the presence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and state president Subrata Bakshi.

"The party will start the campaign on January 11 and will continue with it for 60 days. Our party workers will reach out to people across the state and ensure that everyone can avail of welfare schemes of the state government," Abhishek Banerjee said while addressing a press conference.

Just like “Duare Sarkar” (government at your doorstep), an outreach programme of the state government, the objective of the new campaign will be to connect with people through the party's programme, the CM said.

"Around 3.5 lakh party workers will reach out to around 10 crore people of the state. It is being done so that no one is left out. The ?Duare Sarkar' campaign of the state government will continue," she said. Banerjee, while speaking on TMC's vision as it completed 25 years on January 1, said the party aims at a "united India with a strengthened federal structure".