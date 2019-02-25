Rains to continue in parts of West Bengal over next 48 hours

Kolkata: The Indian Meteorological Department, Kolkata has predicted more rains for Kolkata and parts of West Bengal over the next 48 hours.

"Two squalls recorded today by the Alipur Met office. In Kolkata as well as the heavy rainfall has been witnessed. Over the next 48 hours, rainfall will continue. From February 27, rainfall will gradually decrease in South Bengal. However, in North Bengal, the rainfall will increase on February 27. North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Coochbehar is likely to receive more rainfall on February 27," said Sanjip Banerjee, DDGM, IMD Kolkata.

As many as four people were reported dead across the state following heavy rains.

This apart, across 12 places in the city trees were uprooted due to the squally winds hindering traffic movement for a brief period of time.

"A squall passed over Alipore on 25.02.2019 at 03:55 am to 03:56 am with a maximum wind speed of 44 kmph and also at Dum Dum on 25.02.2019 at 04:01 am to 04:02 am from Northwesterly direction with maximum wind speed 58 kmph. Very light to moderate rain occurred at most places over Gangetic West Bengal," read the weather bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, Kolkata.

The amount of rainfall received in several places are - Barrackpur- 6cm, Uluberia and Dum Dum -5cm, Kalaikunda-3cm, Midnapur, Diamond Harbour, Canning and Alipore-2cm.

The met office has issued a warning for the fishermen preventing them from venturing into deep seas. “Fishermen of West Bengal are advised not to venture into the deep sea along and off West Bengal and Odisha coast and towards Bangladesh coast during next 72 hours,” read the advisory issued for the fishermen.