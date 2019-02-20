हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPS

Retired IPS officer found dead in West Bengal

Dutta, who had solved several important cases during his tenure, had retired last year.

Retired IPS officer found dead in West Bengal
Representational image

Kolkata: Retired IPS officer Gaurab Chandra Dutta was found dead in mysterious circumstances at his flat in Salt Lake area on Tuesday evening, police said.

According to police, Dutta was found lying in a pool of blood and a note was recovered near his body.

Dutta, who had solved several important cases during his tenure, had retired last year.

He used to live alone in his house, police said.

"We have started an investigation into the case," an official of the Bidhannagar police commissioner said.

Tags:
IPSRetired IPS officerGaurab Chandra Dutta
Next
Story

TMC MP calls for legislation to ensure one member from every household join armed forces

Must Watch

PT6M17S

DNA test of Pakistan's fear after Indian Army's ultimatum