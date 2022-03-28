Ruckus in West Bengal Assembly over Birbhum killings, 5 BJP MLAs suspended for unruly conduct

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Assembly on Monday witnessed unruly scenes after the opposition BJP MLAs created a ruckus over the recent killings in the Birbhum district. According to reports, the proceedings inside the assembly was disrupted after MLAs from the ruling TMC and the main opposition party BJP exchanged blows in the House over the recent Birbhum violence.

Opposition members demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation over the declining law and situation and shouted anti-government slogans which irked the ruling party members. BJP MLAs also demanded a statement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the "worsening" law and order situation in the state.

Following a clash between TMC and BJP MLAs on the floor of the House over Birbhum violence, the Speaker suspended 5 BJP MLAs, including Suvendu Adhikari, from the Assembly, until further notice. Besides Adhikari, BJP legislators Dipak Burman, Shankar Ghosh, Manoj Tigga and Narahari Mahato were suspended by the Speaker for future sessions this year.

Around 25 BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari then walked out of the assembly, claiming that several party legislators were roughed up by TMC MLAs inside the House.

Speaking to reporters, LoP Suvendu Adhikari said, "Opposition demanded discussion over law & order on the last day at least but the state govt declined. They brought Kolkata police personnel in civil dress to clash with 8-10 of our MLAs."

"The same situation of the Rampurhat incident created by Anarul Hussain was seen inside by TMC MLAs and their police. We'll march against this at 2 PM today. I'll write my complaint to the Speaker. We are demanding action as per the rules. We need the Centre's intervention," Adhikari added.

TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim, however, told reporters that the BJP is staging a drama to create chaos in the assembly. He also said that some Trinamool Congress legislators were injured during the scuffle that took place inside the House.

A total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal`s Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh.

The Calcutta High Court had on Friday handed over the investigation into the Birbhum killings to the central agency and set a deadline of April 7 to submit its progress report.

