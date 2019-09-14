Saradha chit fund scam: CBI mulls legal options after ex-Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar fails to appear for questioning

Kolkata: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Saturday arrived at the agency's counsel YJ Dastur’s residence in Ballygunge to consider legal options against former Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar, who failed to turn for questioning in the Saradha chit fund scam despite being summoned by the agency.

The CBI team comprises Joint Director, SP and a DSP-rank officer.

Rajeev Kumar, who was summoned by the CBI on Friday to appear before it for questioning in connection with multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam, did not turn up at the agency`s office.

Kumar was asked to appear before the agency around 10 am on Saturday after the Calcutta High Court withdrew protection from arrest granted to him in the case.

Kumar, was part of a special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the state government to probe the scam before the Supreme Court transferred it to the CBI.

Earlier, the CBI had said that it needs to interrogate the former Kolkata police commissioner. He is accused of tampering with evidence.