close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saradha chit fund scam

Saradha chit fund scam: CBI mulls legal options after ex-Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar fails to appear for questioning

Former Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar, who failed to turn for questioning in the Saradha chit fund scam despite being summoned by the agency.

Saradha chit fund scam: CBI mulls legal options after ex-Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar fails to appear for questioning

Kolkata: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Saturday arrived at the agency's counsel YJ Dastur’s residence in Ballygunge to consider legal options against former Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar, who failed to turn for questioning in the Saradha chit fund scam despite being summoned by the agency.

The CBI team comprises Joint Director, SP and a DSP-rank officer.

Rajeev Kumar, who was summoned by the CBI on Friday to appear before it for questioning in connection with multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam, did not turn up at the agency`s office.

Kumar was asked to appear before the agency around 10 am on Saturday after the Calcutta High Court withdrew protection from arrest granted to him in the case.

Kumar, was part of a special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the state government to probe the scam before the Supreme Court transferred it to the CBI.

Live TV

Earlier, the CBI had said that it needs to interrogate the former Kolkata police commissioner. He is accused of tampering with evidence. 

Tags:
Saradha chit fund scamKolkata police chiefRajeev KumarCBIWest Bengal
Next
Story

Violence mars Left parties students’ wing agitation in Howrah

Must Watch

PT2M50S

Breaking News: People raise 'Go Back' slogans against Imran Khan in PoK