Seven of family killed in car-bus collision in West Bengal's Birbhum

Suri: Seven persons including six of a family were killed and two others were injured when their MUV collided head-on with a speeding private bus in Birbhum district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred at Ganpur under Mohammad Bazar police station limits when eight members of the family were going to Rampurhat in the same district for some work.

The deceased were residents of Mohammad Bazar area.

They included two women and as many minor children, besides the driver, police said. The two injured were hospitalised.

Police said five of them died on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries at Suri hospital.

The MUV was severely damaged in the collision.

The driver and conductor of the bus fled after the accident.