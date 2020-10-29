Sukumar Hansda, TMC MLA and Bengal assembly Dy Speaker, passes away

KOLKATA: West Bengal Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and Trinamool Congress MLA from Jhargram constituency Sukumar Hansda passed away on Thursday.

Though it is not clear yet what exactly caused his death, the state government has confirmed his death.

Hansda was admitted to a city private hospital and was undergoing treatment after testing positive for Coronavirus.

Hansda took over as Deputy Speaker in December 2018 after the post fell vacant following the death of former deputy speaker Haider Aziz Safwi due to age-related ailments.

Hansda, a doctor by profession, was the Minister for Paschimanchal Unnayan Affairs in the first Mamata Banerjee government between 2011 and 2016.

However, despite being re-elected he was not included in the cabinet in TMC’s second term.

His father, Subodh Chandra Hansda, was a Union minister in a Congress government during 1957-62.

