Madras High Court

Tamil Nadu's 'sex-for-marks' scandal teacher freed on bail

The Madras High Court's Madurai Bench on Tuesday granted conditional bail to college professor Nirmala Devi arrested in the "sex-for-marks" scandal last year.

File photo

Chennai: The Madras High Court's Madurai Bench on Tuesday granted conditional bail to college professor Nirmala Devi arrested in the "sex-for-marks" scandal last year.

An Assistant Professor in a college at Aruppukottai in Tamil Nadu`s Virudhunagar district, she was arrested last April for allegedly luring girl students to provide sexual favours to senior officials of the Madurai Kamaraj University.

Granting her bail, the High Court levied the conditions that she should not interact with the media while on bail and cooperate with the legal proceedings.

The two other accused in the case - Murugan, an Assistant Professor in Madurai Kamaraj University and Karuppusamy, a research scholar - were granted bail last month.

