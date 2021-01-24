TMC MP Nusrat Jahan speaks on Jai Sri Ram sloganeering incident, defends Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: Hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to address the event on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata on Saturday (January 23, 2021) as the crowd raised 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans, Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Nusrat Jahan strongly condemned the incident.

Taking to Twitter, the sitting MP from Basirhat wrote: "Ram ka naam gale laga ke bolo na ke gale dabake I strongly condemn the shouting of political and religious slogans at government functions to celebrate the legacy of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary celebrations."

raam kaa naam gl lgaak bol naa ki glaa dbaak /

I strongly condemn shouting of political and religious slogans at Government Functions to celebrate legacy of Freedom Fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary celebrations. #SaveBengalFromBJP #Shame — Nusrat Jahan Ruhi (@nusratchirps) January 23, 2021

At the event on Netaji, the crowd raised 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans which upset Mamata Banerjee. She objected to the shouting of political and religious slogans at government functions.

"I think government's program should have some dignity. This is a government's program and not a political party's program. I'm thankful to Prime Minister and Ministry of Culture to host this event here but it doesn't suit you to insult someone after inviting them," Banerjee said, adding that as a protest she will not speak on the occasion.

This happened moments before Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his speech on the occasion of 'Parakarm Divas'.

Prior to the program, PM Modi paid tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose at Kolkata's Netaji Bhavan. On Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, PM Narendra Modi also attended the international conference on 'Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century'.

The event is being held at Kolkata's famous Victoria Memorial, where, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is also present.

Live TV