Bharat Bandh

TMC stands with farmers but will not support ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8

The West Bengal state government had opposed the Bharat Bandh call given by trade unions on November 26.

TMC stands with farmers but will not support 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8

KOLKATA: West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress will not support the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmer union leaders on December 8 although it supports their genuine issues. This was announced by TMC MP Sudip Bandyapadhyay on Saturday.  

Bandyapadhyay, while addressing a press conference at the Trinamool Congress Bhawan – the party headquarters in Kolkata, said that the ruling party in the state does not support bandhs.

However, the party supports the issue of the bandh, he said.  

“We are supporting the issue but not the bandh. Transport will operate smoothly, and we will protest at Gandhi statue in Kolkata on December 8,9 & 10 over farm bills,” the TMC MP said.  

A day ago, the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, while holding a meeting over video conferencing with party leaders, announced a three-day agitation at the Gandhi statue in Kolkata over farm bills. 

TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee will attend the farmers' agitation on December 10.

Earlier, the West Bengal state government had opposed the Bharat Bandh call given by trade unions on November 26.

The state government had made attendance mandatory for state government employees. The state transport department had pressed into service more government-run buses and kept all markets open.

Bharat BandhTrinamool CongressFarmers protestWest BengalBKU
