Trinamool Congress

TMC top brass meets Suvendu Adhikari in a bid to woo him, says 'things sorted out'

TMC leaders met Suvendu Adhikari, who resigned as a minister in the West Bengal government, on Tuesday.

Nearly a week after Suvendu Adhikari resigned as a minister in the West Bengal government, Trinamool Congress (TMC) top brass met Adhikari on Tuesday following which the party claimed that all the issues have been resolved.

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, senior party leaders Saugata Roy, Sudip Bandopadhyay and election strategist Prashant Kishor held a meeting, which lasted for two hours, in north Kolkata.

Adhikari, the face of the Nandigram movement that added to the political heft of Mamata Banerjee and catapulted her to power, resigned from her cabinet on November 27, setting off speculation that he may quit the ruling TMC ahead of the state assembly polls in 2021.

He was said to be unhappy over organisational changes in the Trinamool Congress and the growing clout of Kishor and Abhishek, the nephew of the chief minister, in the decision-making process of the state government.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said that Adhikari will remain in the party. Roy said, “Suvendu Adhikari is not going to BJP. It was a foolish assumption. Today Prashant Kishore, Sudip Banerjee, Abhisekh Banerjee and I had met him. It was a fruitful meeting and things have been sorted out. He is with TMC and we will work together to make Mamata Banerjee win again."

"The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. All the problems have been sorted out. The party is united. There was a need for a face-to-face meeting to sort out the issues. So it was done," Roy told PTI.

Trinamool Congress, TMC, Suvendu Adhikari, Mamata Banerjee, 2021 West Bengal assembly election
