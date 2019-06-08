close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
TMC workers clash

TMC worker dies after two factions of Mamata Banerjee's party clash in Bengal's Hooghly, area tense

The incident took place in the Arambagh sub-division of the Hooghly district.

TMC worker dies after two factions of Mamata Banerjee&#039;s party clash in Bengal&#039;s Hooghly, area tense
File photo of Bengal Police/PTI

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress worker died following clashes between two factions of Mamata Banerjee's party in West Bengal's Hooghly districts. 

The incident took place in the Arambagh sub-division of the Hooghly district.

According to reports, a TMC worker SK Mofizul was allegedly lynched by the other faction of TMC. 

 

Live TV

 

Mofizul, who was seriously injured, was immediately rushed to a hospital in the Arambagh sub-division where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place at Harinkhola village under Arambagh police station limits. 

The area remains tense after the death of the TMC worker due to the clashes. 

An additional police force has been posted in the area to prevent further deterioration of the law and order situation in the area. 

In a similar incident, clashes broke out between BJP workers and police personnel after the latter stopped the victory rally of BJP MP Dilip Ghosh in Gangarampur in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district on Saturday in which several persons were injured.

One police sub-inspector and two civic volunteers were injured in the clash. They have now been admitted to a nearby hospital. 

The police alleged that BJP workers "forcibly took out" the procession 'Abhinandan Yatra' without taking any permission from the authorities concerned - a charge which was denied by BJP MP Dilip Ghosh.

Tags:
TMC workers clashWest BengalHooghlyArambagh
Next
Story

Clashes in Bengal's North Dinajpur after police stops BJP rally, several injured

Must Watch

PT41M49S

PM Modi addresses the Maldives Parliament