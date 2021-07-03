TMC councillor caught on camera giving COVID-19 vaccine jab, kicks up row

New Delhi: Stirring up a controversy, a councillor of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was caught on camera giving a COVID-19 jab at a vaccination centre in Asansol. Some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders shared the video on microblogging site Twitter. They accused Councillor Tabassum Ara of giving the dose without any prior experience.

BJP leaders Babul Supriyo and Agnimitra Paul, shared the clip which shows Ara administering a shot by herself to another woman at vaccination camp.

Asansol MLA Agnimitra Paul in a tweet wrote: "TMC's manhandling of the lives of people knows no bounds..A non-medical official, TMC's Tabassum Ara, member of administrative board of AMC, chose to vaccinate the people herself, in spite of doctors and nurses being present there… Is she even medically authorised to do so?"

While, Babul Supriyo said: "Seems like TMC govt has no control over its administrators. TMC's Tabassum Ara, a member of the administrative body of AMC, has vaccinated people herself and risked hundreds of lives... Will her political colour shield her from stern punishment?"

Though, Ara has denied the allegations. "I did not give any vaccine. I was only holding the syringe in my hand. There are a lot of people who are hesitant of taking the shots," she waas quoted as saying by NDTV.

"While claims are being made that I administered the dose, I was just trying to spread awareness by holding the syringe," she added.

