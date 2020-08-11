Trinamool Congress factions clash in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas, several injured

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal

KOLKATA: Massive clashes erupted between two factions of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in Canning of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Tuesday (August 11, 2020). 

According to initial reports, clashes first erupted at Madhukhali village of Canning and later spread to the Golabari area. 

Both sides hurled crude bombs at each other. Several members from both the factions have been injured. 

Police in huge numbers, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), have been rushed to the spot.

Tension prevails in the area after the clashes. 

Sources claimed that the clashes erupted between the two groups over which faction will rule or dominate the local areas. 

West Bengal
