Trinamool Congress writes to President Ram Nath Kovind, demands removal of Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

KOLKATA: West Bengal’s ruling party Trinamool Congress party on Wednesday wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding the immediate removal of state’s Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In its letter to the President, the Mamata Banerjee-led party cited a ‘serious breach of oath of Governor’s office.’ On behalf of his party, TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy sent a memorandum to the President, demanding the immediate removal of West Bengal Governor

"We submit that the Governor has failed to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution, and repeatedly breached law declared by SC," the memorandum read.

Along with TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, MP Derek O'Brien, MP Kalyan Banerjee, and MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar are also signatories to the memorandum, demanding the removal of West Bengal Governor.

It is to be noted that the Bengal Governor and the Mamata Banerjee government has been at loggerheads over several issues and have accused each other of foul play.

Earlier this month, senior Trinamool Congress leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had demanded immediate removal of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post of the governor of West Bengal, alleging that he was trying to disturb the peace in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Dastidar had said that Dhankhar was behaving like a "BJP leader". "Governor is like the head of the family. Instead of taking everybody along, he is trying to disturb the peace and stability of the state.

He is behaving like a BJP leader. We think, for the betterment of the state, he should be immediately removed," Dastidar, a three-time Lok Sabha MP, had said. She also attacked the Centre over the PM-Cares fund, alleging that the money in it is unaccounted for.

"The Centre is misusing the powers granted to it by Constitution. They are withholding significant amounts owed to the states. The Centre owes Bengal Rs 85,000 crores" she said. Dastidar also hit out at the BJP over atrocities against Dalits.