Violence mars Left parties students’ wing agitation in Howrah

KOLKATA: Violence marred Left parties students’ wing agitation in Howrah on Friday. As many as 12 students’ wing of the Left parties – including the DYFI and the SFI - started their agitation from Singur on Thursday and reached Howrah last night.

The march named ‘Nabanna Abhiyaan’ – meaning a march to the State Secretariat demanding jobs and industries began around 12 noon.

The police had denied them permission to the secretariat stating that the area in and around the secretariat has section 144 CrPC imposed. As soon as the rally reached Mullick Fatak in Howrah, the supporters and members of the Left parties clashed with the police.

After the barricades were broken by the members of the rally, police used water cannons to disperse the agitators. The members of the rally hurled stones, threw red colour and sticks at the police including hurling smoke bombs, the police in retaliation fired tear gas shells.

“As many as five police personnel were injured in the clashes that erupted between the members of the rally and the police. Three of them had to be hospitalised after they suffered head injuries due to the brick batting,” said Gaurav Sharma, Commissioner, Howrah City Police.

Several Left supporters also suffered injuries due to the police lathicharge. They also had to be rushed to the hospital. The Left parties have called for another agitation to register their protest against the police lathicharge.

“Thousands from the Left parties students’ wing members had hit the streets demanding jobs and industries. They had taken out a ''padyatra'' from Singur. But, they were mercilessly beaten up and lathicharged by police. No one in the state is allowed to protest in a democratic manner. We condemn this attitude of the government,” said CPI(M) leader Md. Salim.